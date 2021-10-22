Jump Financial LLC Takes $168,000 Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $80,833.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,470 shares of company stock valued at $702,287. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

GTYH stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $450.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.14.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTY Technology Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

