Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Harrow Health worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 54.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $443,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.93. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.