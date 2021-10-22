Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,443 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:TCS opened at $10.85 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $548.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.