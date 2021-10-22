Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,800 The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after buying an additional 84,187 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 94.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 86,447 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATO opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

