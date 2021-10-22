Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $32,429,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 44.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 477,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after buying an additional 145,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 110.3% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 273,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

