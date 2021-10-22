Jump Financial LLC Purchases 8,800 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Harrow Health worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harrow Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million.

