Jump Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $175.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.12. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 76,626 shares of company stock worth $12,760,201 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

