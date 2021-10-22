Jump Financial LLC Invests $186,000 in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

