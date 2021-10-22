JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Heska worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $1,762,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heska by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $235.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,239.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $109.83 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

