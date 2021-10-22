JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 82,586 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 82,586 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of InterDigital worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $68.06 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.