JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 148,693 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of LTC Properties worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $34.14 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

