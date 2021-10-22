JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PROSY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosus has an average rating of Buy.

PROSY stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Prosus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

