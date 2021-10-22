JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

