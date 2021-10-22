JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$12.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.11.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

TSE K opened at C$7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.56 and a 52 week high of C$11.87.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.