JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 25,442 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 80,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMRE opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

