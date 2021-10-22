Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $254.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,194. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $101.39 and a 52-week high of $260.76. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

