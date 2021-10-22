JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.43.

MGNX stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

