Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €32.50 ($38.24) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.14 ($38.99).

JEN stock opened at €32.08 ($37.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1-year high of €32.46 ($38.19). The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.99.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

