Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.62.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.