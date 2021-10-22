Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Hold

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,648,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,559,000 after buying an additional 428,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 205,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 6,188.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.