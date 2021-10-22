Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Hold

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.
BBL opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
