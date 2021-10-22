Jefferies Financial Group Comments on JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

