Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

HWC stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

