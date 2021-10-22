Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,287 shares of company stock worth $64,782,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.