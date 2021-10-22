Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 317,031 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536,000. DoorDash makes up approximately 2.7% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $969,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,969,975. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $218.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion and a PE ratio of -29.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.