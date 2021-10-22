Jarvis Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $689,935.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00191703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

