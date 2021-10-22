Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 1,765.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of JAMF opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

