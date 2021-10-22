J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $196.14 and last traded at $195.12, with a volume of 1260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

