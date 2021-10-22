J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $193.94 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

