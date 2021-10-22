IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.60

IXICO plc (LON:IXI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.60 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 113,548 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of £34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.60.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

