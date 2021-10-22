Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

