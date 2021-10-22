iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Increased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,673,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. 15,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

