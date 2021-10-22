iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $151.39 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

