iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $190,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 508,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.61. 460,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,189,258. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

