iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU remained flat at $$104.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,322. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $104.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

