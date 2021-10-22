Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iridium reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, with the bottom line matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the top line surpassing the same. An accretive subscriber base backed by a solid demand environment is a tailwind. It expects to continue witnessing healthy momentum through 2021 with higher service revenues. Commercial business is Iridium’s key long-term growth driver. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 satellites to provide services across territories. However, pandemic-induced supply chain woes are a headwind. Stiff competition from regional market suppliers limits its potential to attract new customers. Inept cost structure and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses dents its margins.”

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 19,596 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $803,827.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,885.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 723,723 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.