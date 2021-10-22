iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of IQ opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,587,000 after buying an additional 1,280,647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in iQIYI by 13.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,357,000 after buying an additional 933,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in iQIYI by 982.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after buying an additional 4,645,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

