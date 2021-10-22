IQE (LON:IQE) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IQE to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 47.44 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £380.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

