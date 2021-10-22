Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

