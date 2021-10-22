Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.34 and last traded at $91.25. 59,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

