Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) shares fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.36. 3,834,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,641,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.