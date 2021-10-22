Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.25

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 36500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.