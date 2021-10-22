Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $323.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $339.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $217.67 and a one year high of $362.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.61 and its 200-day moving average is $314.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $17,487,527. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

