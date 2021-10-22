Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) & First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.36 $3.74 billion $0.80 21.40 First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.47 $73.45 million $0.81 17.68

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intesa Sanpaolo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64 First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial 28.58% 11.03% 1.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.