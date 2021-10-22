Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.25 at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s current price.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.59.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$17.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.72. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.12 and a one year high of C$18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total transaction of C$1,789,486.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,599,557.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

