Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,384,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

