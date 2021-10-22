Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.75 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

INTC traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,384,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

