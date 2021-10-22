Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to $6.50 at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 166.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 75,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Merk Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.