Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

Shares of IIIN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $705.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $47,222.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $648,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insteel Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Insteel Industries worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

