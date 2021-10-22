Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $2,491,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $2,366,350.00.

Workiva stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -208.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workiva by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 6.3% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 14.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

