Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $1,604,604.69 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 18th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01.

Workday stock opened at $281.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

